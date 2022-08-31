Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" a high-ranking PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

Ümit Tarhan, codenamed Rezan Amed, was targeted in an operation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in the Duhok/Gara region, said the sources, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Tarhan, part of the terror group since 2009, was an explosives expert.

He made bombs and other improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that were used in several terrorist attacks in Türkiye.

He also smuggled materials used to make bombs and IEDs from Europe, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.