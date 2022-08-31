Turkish economy expands 7.6% year-on-year in Q2

Türkiye's economy grew 7.6% year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, according to the country's statistical authority on Wednesday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices surged 114.6% to 3.4 trillion Turkish liras ($219.3 billion) in the April-June period, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

During this period, while the annual sectoral growth was 7.8% in industry and 18.1% in services, construction decreased by 10.9% and agriculture by 2.9%. The economy thus recorded one of the highest growth rates in the G20.

With this growth, Türkiye became the second-fastest growing economy in the G20 after Saudi Arabia.

Final consumption expenditure of resident households increased by 22.5%, while the government's final consumption rose by 2.3% in the second quarter compared with the same period last year.

The country's economy grew 7.3% year-on-year in the first quarter.