Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes off western Türkiye

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck near the Turkish coast to the Aegean Sea on Wednesday, according to Türkiye's disaster management body.

The tremor started at 1.10 p.m. (1033GMT) local time, said the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Occurring 7.03 kilometers (4.34 miles) below the surface, the quake's epicenter was 18.34 km (11.3 mi) from the Kuşadası district of the western Aydın province.

Moreover, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake was recorded under the Aegean Sea at 12.56 a.m. (1019GMT) local time.

The tremor occurred 7 kilometers (4.35 miles) deep in the ground and its epicenter was 30 km (18.6 mi) from Kuşadası district, added AFAD.

There have so far been no reports of injury or significant damage.