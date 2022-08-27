Türkiye will decide when to launch operation in northern Syria: Communications chief

Türkiye itself will decide when it may launch a new counter-terrorist operation in northern Syria, across the border, according to the country's communications director.

PKK/YPG terrorists are attacking both Turkish soldiers and Syrians living in Turkish-controlled areas near the border, Fahrettin Altun said when Norwegian daily Aftenposten asked when Türkiye will start an operation in northern Syria.

"There may be different approaches regarding the crisis on the ground. However, we believe that the fight against terrorism is the common denominator of all states that want peace and stability in the region," Altun said.

Under the leadership of the president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has become a state that puts its own interests at the center, he added.

"Of course, there is some exchange of ideas between the states. However, at the end of the day, no step that Türkiye will take is subject to anyone's permission or consent," he stressed.

When asked if Türkiye needs the support of Russian authorities for the operation, Altun said Turkish-Russian relations have a "deep-rooted history" and are "extremely realistic."

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

SWEDISH, FINNISH NATO BIDS



Asked about Türkiye's objection to Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, Altun said: "If we are convinced that they keep their promises, their membership will be approved. Right now, the Turkish parliament isn't in session, so we can't talk about a concrete date (to vote on their NATO bid)."

This June Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden signed a memorandum on the Nordic countries' bids for NATO membership following four-way talks in Madrid.

The memorandum conditions Finland and Sweden to take steps on Türkiye's terrorism concerns, including the extradition of terror suspects, and lifts an arms embargo on Ankara.

To join NATO, a step the countries took after Russia began its war on Ukraine, Sweden and Finland need the consent of all current members of the alliance, including Türkiye, a member for over 70 years.