Türkiye extends helping hand to Georgia over forest fire

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 24,2022
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu lent support to his Georgian counterpart as the country tries to battle a forest fire.

In an phone call with Ilia Darchiashvili, Çavuşoğlu expressed concern over the forest fire and offered help to extinguish the blaze, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

According to the local reports, a forest fire in central-western Borjomi municipality of Georgia broke out over the weekend. Fire fighters at the site are still trying to control the flames.