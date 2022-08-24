Türkiye extends helping hand to Georgia over forest fire

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu lent support to his Georgian counterpart as the country tries to battle a forest fire.

In an phone call with Ilia Darchiashvili, Çavuşoğlu expressed concern over the forest fire and offered help to extinguish the blaze, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement late Tuesday.

According to the local reports, a forest fire in central-western Borjomi municipality of Georgia broke out over the weekend. Fire fighters at the site are still trying to control the flames.