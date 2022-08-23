OPERATIONS TO PROTECT BORDERS WITHIN TÜRKIYES RIGHTS: DEFENSE CHIEF

Türkiye has the right to carry out anti-terror operations to protect its borders, the country's top defense official said on Monday.

"In terms of international law and self-defense, it is the right of Türkiye to carry out operations for the security of our country and borders," National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

"We've so far done what's necessary in this regard, and we'll do it in the future. Whatever intervention is necessary, it'll be done when the time and place comes, regardless of who is behind terrorist organizations. It is important for us to protect the rights and interests of our country, and we're determined to do so," he added, underlining that Türkiye exclusively targets terrorists.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said his government had extended Türkiye's "depth of operation" from Syria to Iraq.

"We are dealing the heaviest blows to the terrorist organization in the regions where they feel safest," he said.

F-16 TALKS WITH U.S.



On the fourth round of technical talks between Ankara and Washington on the sale of F-16 fighter jets, Akar said negotiations continue "positively."

A Turkish military delegation headed to the U.S. on Aug. 15 for talks on the sale to Türkiye.

Ankara requested F-16s and modernization kits in October 2021. The $6 billion deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

However, in July, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation creating a new hurdle for U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to sell the jets to Türkiye.

It prohibits the sale or transfer of F-16s and modernization kits to Ankara unless Biden certifies the transfer is in American national interests and guarantees to Congress that in the 120 days prior to the transfer, the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights."

Türkiye, for its part, made it clear that Greece-related conditions were not "binding," and voiced hope that the U.S. would not fall for the "game" of the lawmakers.

GREECE



On whether Türkiye's fourth drillship had been harassed by Greek forces in the Eastern Mediterranean, where it began operations earlier this month, Akar said the ship Abdülhamid Han continued its drilling activities under the protection of a Turkish Navy frigate.

"We hope they (Greece) don't do anything wrong. We maintain good neighborly relations by protecting the rights and interests of our country by using our own means and capabilities within the framework of international law," the minister said.

On July 17, the Abdulhamid Han started drilling activities at the Yorukler-1 well in the Mediterranean.

The country discovered 540 billion cubic meters (19 trillion cubic feet) of natural gas in the Black Sea. Türkiye's other ships, the Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni, are conducting drilling operations in the Black Sea.

Asked whether Türkiye was bothered by Egypt's recent joint military exercise with Greece, Akar told reporters that coming together in an exercise did not mean that the two countries were allies.

"We've done dozens of exercises in the last year, both national and multinational. So, exercises can be done, there's nothing wrong with that. If talks progress and relations reach a certain point, we may also conduct exercises with Egypt in the future," he added.

The defense chief also stressed the importance of protecting the rights and interests of countries. "Our hope is that the countries of the region live in peace," he said.