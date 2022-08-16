Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Tiger zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq and plot terror attacks in Türkiye, across the border.

Türkiye launched series of operations such as Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.