Türkiye defends national interests with 'effective diplomacy': President

Türkiye defends its national interests and achieves results with "effective diplomacy," the country's president said on Monday.

"Today, there is a Türkiye that fearlessly defends its national interests on all grounds, including at the UN and NATO, and gets results with its effective diplomacy," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial heads in the capital Ankara.

Erdoğan added that Türkiye has strengthened its foreign policy, and gained prestige and self-confidence.

Türkiye, with its strong army, has conducted anti-terror operations to defend its national security "without seeking anyone's approval", he said, adding that in the last 21 years, Türkiye has become a "more democratic and freer" country that has equal opportunities for the citizens.

Erdoğan's remarks came as the AK Party marks its 21 years of its founding-a period marked by resounding election wins.