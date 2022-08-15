Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, border areas which terrorists hostile to Türkiye use as hideouts, the National Defense Ministry said Monday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

"We are determined to end terror and save our nation from this curse," it added.

The statement also emphasized that Türkiye's operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.