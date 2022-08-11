Türkiye eager to become information hub in world: Communications director

Türkiye is eager to become a regional and global information hub, the country's communications director said Thursday.

Speaking at the 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara, Fahrettin Altun said Türkiye, through public diplomacy, desires to become one of the most effective powers globally in the fields of communication and information.

"We want to become an information epicenter in the region and the world," Altun said.

To that end, Türkiye has carried out many works, informing the international media directly from Ankara and Istanbul in critical matters, which also benefited the country, Altun noted.

The transformation in the international system has also brought about a communication-based struggle, he said, adding that information wars have become a part of conventional wars and they erupt very fast.

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has showed how an intense disinformation war can dominate the international arena, he noted.

"Disinformation operations have started to become more organized and more institutionalized, and unfortunately they have become a part of international relations," he added.

Stressing that social media-based operations have become a means of intervening in domestic policies, he said Türkiye is the most affected country by systematic disinformation campaigns.

He also said the brand value and public diplomacy activities of countries have become more crucial in terms of economic and political relations.

Türkiye is currently in the position of a truly "order-building country," as well as a regional and global power that is increasing its effectiveness, he said.

"In this new era, Türkiye is making an extraordinary effort in diplomatic, political, humanitarian, military, and economic terms to find solutions to global and regional crises," he added.

Noting that they are making great efforts to strengthen Türkiye's technological infrastructure and create new opportunities, he said it is vital to explain Türkiye from the country and to inform its interlocutors on time.























