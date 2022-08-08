Thousands of Turkish participants expected to apply to 8th Hamad Award for Translation

As the closure of the Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding, scheduled for 15 August approached, Dr. Hanan Al-Fayyad's spokesperson held a number of meetings with researchers and specialists in the field of translation at a number of universities in Türkiye, as part of a tour of the award's media.



Media spokeswoman for the award Dr Hanan al-Fayyad said that the meetings seek to introduce the award directly and encourage distinguished Turkish translators to participate in it, especially that the Turkish is the main language this year.



During her meeting with translators and researchers at the Istanbul 29 Mayis University, al-Fayyad drew attention to the close ties between the Turkish and Arab peoples, especially that recent years have witnessed a qualitative leap in translation specifically from Arabic to Turkish for literary works, which contributed to changing the stereotypical image about Arabs.



Al-Fayyad praised the interest of Turkish people in learning Arabic and studying the field of translation in depth. She said in this regard: "Translation contributes to achieving cultural rapprochement between the Arab and Turkish worlds, which will result in an increase in the cognitive achievement between the two languages".



During her meeting with Turkish researchers, she called on Turkish translators to choose the appropriate materials for translation, which should be in accordance with the conditions of the award, to participate and be able to win the award, pointing to the extent to which the award appreciates translators and their important role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and co-operation between peoples.



For his part, Director of the Arab Centre for Education and Research Dr Ibrahim al-Halalsheh said that "the Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding highlighted people who can be described as unknown soldiers, who transfer knowledge, science and cultures from one language to another and from one people to another, and perhaps from one continent to another, and therefore the existence of such awards makes the public aware that there are people who deserve recognition and their efforts deserve to be magnified, these are translators".



With regard to the award's major financial value, Halisha pointed out that the award focuses on written translation, which is known to have little material return compared to interpretation.



He also added that "Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding sought to honour those who continue the night by day, trying to transfer experiences and expertise professionally and accurately. If the awards are usually awarded to scientists and artists, the translator combines science and art because it transfers the impact from the source language to the recipient's language."



For his part, the Turkish translator Hamza Kara Dag said, despite the global openness, the translation profession has lost part of its chime in recent years due to the lack of appreciation of the translator's important and accurate role, both in the transmission of the word and culture.

In a related context, the media spokesperson of the Award expressed appreciation for the efforts of Turkish universities to teach Arabic properly, during a meeting gathered with the Director of the Al-Farabi Centre for Studies, Research and Applications, Dr. Abdullah Kizeljik, and a number of academics at the University of Istanbul.



The Sheikh Hamad award for Translation and Human Understanding was launched in 2015, in recognition of translators' role in building bridges of communication among nations, rewarding excellence in this area, encouraging creativity and entrenching high values, promoting diversity, pluralism and openness.

