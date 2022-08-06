 Contact Us
Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Published August 06,2022
Türkiye's security forces "neutralized" four PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Earlier, a Turkish soldier, who was injured on Friday after terrorists opened "harassing fire" in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The ministry conveyed condolences to the soldier's family, the Turkish Armed Forces, and the nation.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.