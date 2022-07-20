Abdulhamid Han drillship to start operating in Mediterranean soon: Turkish VP

Türkiye 's fourth drillship will launch operations in Mediterranean in August, the country's Vice President Fuat Oktay announced on Wednesday.

" Abdulhamid Han drillship is planned to start operations in the Mediterranean next month," Oktay told a ceremony held in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the occasion of July 20 Peace and Freedom Day.

With its technical equipment and physical features, Abdulhamid Han will serve as the strongest of the fleet in Türkiye's "blue homeland" -- a maritime region based on the country's sovereign rights.

The vessel is 238 meters (780 feet) long and 42 m (137 ft) wide and weighs 68,000 gross tons with a maximum drilling depth of 12,200 m (40,026 ft). It has a tower height of 104 m (341 ft) and a crew capacity of 200.

Türkiye has been undertaking drilling activities in its waters over the past four years.