Türkiye 'neutralizes’ 7 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock, Claw-Tiger and Claw-Lightning zones, the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight against terrorism and terrorists continues with increasing pace and determination," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock and Claw-Lightning in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Türkiye's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its over 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.