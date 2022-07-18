 Contact Us
Türkiye says Ukraine, Russia, U.N. meeting this week on grain corridor "probable"

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that there was an agreement on "a plan, general principles" regarding the grain export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable" this week.

Reuters
Published July 18,2022
A combine harvester unloads harvested wheat grain into a trailer in Survilliers, France, July 15, 2022 (REUTERS File Photo)

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

Last week, Akar said Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N. would sign a deal this week on the grain exports corridor, but U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned there was still "a long way to go" before there would be peace talks to end the war.

Akar said on Monday there was an agreement on "a plan, general principles" regarding the export corridor, and added a meeting between all parties to discuss details was "probable" this week.

He said technical matters like forming a monitoring centre in Istanbul, identifying safe routes, and checkpoints at port exits and entries were on the agenda.