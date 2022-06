Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin discussed bilateral relations in a phone call on Friday.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Çavuşoğlu also congratulated his counterpart on his appointment. Park was nominated by President Yoon Suk-yeol, who took office in May.

Relations between Ankara and Seoul were established on Aug. 11, 1949, with Türkiye's recognition of South Korea as an independent state.