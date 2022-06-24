Erdoğan suggests death sentence for those who ignite wildfires

 Contact Us
Published June 24,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday suggested reinstating the death penalty for those responsible for igniting wildfires.

"Where would this [punishment] lead to? Death sentence? It should be death sentence," Erdoğan told reporters in the fire-hit tourism resort of Marmaris in the south-western province of Muğla.

Turkey abolished the death penalty in 2002 and the parliament would first need to vote before Erdoğan can approve it.

A wildfire in Marmaris, which has been raging since Tuesday, has affected 4,000 hectares and forced 435 people to evacuate, Erdoğan said.

On Friday, a court in Marmaris sent a man to jail after he "confessed" to having started the fire out of anger over a family dispute, state news agency Anadolu reported.

A second person was arrested in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, some 500 kilometres to the north-east of Marmaris, for suspected arson on Friday, Anadolu reported.

Capital punishment would be a "deterrent" and should be seriously considered, Erdoğan added, without elaborating if he refers to arson in particular or other acts for causing a wildfire.

Last summer, massive wildfires destroyed thousands of hectares of forested area across Turkey.

This season's first major fire in Marmaris raised fears of a potential spread to other regions.