Erdoğan suggests death sentence for those who ignite wildfires

"Where would this [punishment] lead to? Death sentence? It should be death sentence," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters in the fire-hit tourism resort of Marmaris in the south-western province of Muğla.

DPA TURKEY Published June 24,2022