Turkish forces 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists near the Turkish border in northern Iraq, authorities said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our fight against terrorism and terrorists continues with determination, confidence and high motivation," the ministry added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle, which were launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.