Northern Cyprus condemns recent ‘provocative’ acts by Greek Cypriot administration

The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Monday condemned the recent "provocative military activities" by the Greek Cypriot administration.

This came as Lazaros Mavros, whose name was on the forged passport used by the PKK terror group's ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, showed up in a military exercise in the Greek Cypriot administration.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

"We strongly condemn this move of the Greek Cypriot side within the scope of its recent provocative military activities, including the shooting practice of the Greek Cypriot priests," TRNC's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The support given to the bloody terrorist organization PKK, which has killed thousands of our brothers and sisters in Türkiye for years, is a clear indication that the Greek Cypriot side is pursuing a policy of 'the enemy of my enemy is my friend'," the statement said.

It said that the Greek Cypriot administration's actions aim to harm Türkiye's national interests.

"Greek Cypriot administration's challenging stance not only disrupts the peace and stability in the region, but also deepens the mistrust between the sides," the statement said.

"The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is determined to protect the political rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriot People with the support of the Motherland Türkiye, the sole protector of its security on the Island," it added.