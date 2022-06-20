4 PYD/YPG suspects nabbed in Turkish capital

Turkish police nabbed four foreign nationals who were planning to join the PYD/YPG, the Syrian extension of the terrorist organization PKK, according to security sources on Monday.

The suspects, who were arrested in an operation carried out in the Beypazarı district of the capital Ankara, have allegedly received armed training, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Anti-terror police teams examined the mobile phone of a suspected foreign national and found photographs of PYD/YPG members.

In an operation to the address of a suspect under the coordination of the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, security teams nabbed four suspects who were determined to be foreign terrorist fighters.

As a result of the digital investigations, many images and videos of the terrorist organization were found on the phones and computers of the suspects.

While two suspects were arrested, another two of them were deported from the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.