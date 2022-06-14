"Turkiye against inequality, injustice system in information"

Turkiye is against inequality, injustice and the exploitation system in information, its communications director said Tuesday.

Fahrettin Altun said at the International Media Information Association that the new generation of communicators has important duties to fight global injustice in the field of information.

"We should try to protect and raise our country's breakthroughs, reputation and brand value with positive communication campaigns," said Altun.

He said that it has to be a dynamism that will expose the perception operation, distortions and misrepresentations of anti-Türkiye and terror organizations.

"Today, the fight against disinformation and lies in politics and the media has become one of the biggest issues for our country and the world. The presence of media members who stand up for professional, moral, legal, democratic, and social values during this struggle is very valuable," he said.

Altun said it is very valuable for the future that young communicators and media members are equipped with these principles.

Noting that the rapid development in communication technologies has brought innovations, he said most technologies and communication tools that have been used for hundreds of years have seriously lost value in the last 30 years.

Turkiye has made breakthroughs in the last 20 years under the leadership of the Turkish president with new regulations and infrastructure investments, he said.

Altun said Turkiye has made a name for itself with large investments in information and communication technologies.

The size of the information and communication technologies sector reached 266 billion liras ($13.8 billion) as of 2021, he said, and total employment in the sector has reached 185,000.

The export of the information and communication technologies sector has reached $2 billion, he added.



