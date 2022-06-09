Türkiye’s national defense minister meets with Azerbaijani counterpart

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met Wednesday with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov in Türkiye's western Izmir province.

Hasanov paid an official visit to Türkiye as part of the EFES-2022 Combined Joint Actual Fire Field Exercise, one of the biggest joint exercises conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the issues of bilateral and regional defense, security and military training cooperation as well as the defense industry.

Earlier in the day, Akar also met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Marat Khusainov, the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, Kosovo's Defense Minister Armend Mehaj, Libyan Prime Minister and Defense Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Kyrgyzstan's Defense Minister Major General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Rwandan Defense Minister Major General Albert Murasira and Cameroon's Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo as part of the military drill.

















