Operation Claw-Lock is key link in chain of Turkey’s anti-terror operations: National defense minister

Operation Claw-Lock is the key link in the chain of Turkey's anti-terror operations carried out so far and will be successfully completed by Turkish forces, the country's national defense minister said Wednesday.

Hulusi Akar made the remarks while attending a reception at the 4th Efficiency and Technology Fair held by Turkey's Ankara Science University at the ATO Congresium in the capital Ankara.

In his speech at the event, Akar said it was a source of pride and honor for them to dedicate the reception to the soldiers who participated in Operation Claw-Lock.

Pointing out that the operations continue with an offensive approach for the security of the country and the nation, he said they also contribute to the peace of the world and the region as much as they can.

"Operation Claw-Lock is the key link in the chain of operations we have carried out so far. The soldiers of the Turkish army will successfully complete this, as they did the other operations, will shoot the terrorists in their lairs, destroy their dens on their heads, and this struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," he said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Akar said Turkish soldiers had been continuing their operations with increasing vigor, without losing focus, sensitivity or composure.

"There is no difference between the YPG in northern Syria and the PKK in northern Iraq. All intelligence reports, open sources, and practical applications clearly show that they are parts of a terrorist organization. No one should doubt it.

"By continuing our operations in this manner…the safety of our borders, citizens and security forces will be fully ensured. Our work and effort is in this order," he added.

Pointing out that Turkish soldiers continue their operations in a way that respects human rights, the environment and religious structures, Akar underlined that innocent people, the environment and historical and religious structures are inviolable for the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

RELATIONS WITH GREECE, DEFENSE INDUSTRY



Touching on the bilateral relations between Turkey and Greece, Akar said: "We expect Greece to see events in a global way and to make the right and logical decisions."

"It is really nothing short of failure for a country with so much debt to be caught up in the so-called love of armaments or to run for new alliances when there is an alliance within NATO," he said.

He noted that domestic and national production, which has reached 80% in the defense industry, has reached a point where it will meet the basic needs of the TSK and also expressed awareness of the difficulties of the road ahead.

Describing the steps taken by Turkey in the defense industry as "the genie is out of the bottle," Akar added: "Our businesspeople and universities have no problem in terms of producing information, converting it into technology, and projecting it into the defense industry."

It has not remained mentally and psychologically. These psychological barriers have been broken down."

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.











