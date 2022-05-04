TURKEYS PRESIDENT EXCHANGES EID GREETINGS WITH MORE COUNTERPARTS

Turkey's president exchanges Eid greetings with more counterparts

The Turkish president on Wednesday exchanged more greetings with world leaders for the Muslim holiday Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Erdoğan "held separate phone calls with President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh of the Government of National Unity of Libya," Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the calls, Erdoğan and the leaders exchanged Eid greetings, it added.

On Monday, Erdoğan exchanged holiday greetings with leaders of other Muslim-majority countries and received a call from Israel's President Isaac Herzog.