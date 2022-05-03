Turkish president exchanges Eid greetings with counterparts

 Contact Us
Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published May 03,2022
Turkey's president on Tuesday exchanged more greetings with world leaders for the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged Eid greetings in phone calls with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov, Turkmenistan's President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

On Monday, Erdoğan exchanged holiday greetings with leaders of other majority-Muslim leaders, and received a call from Israel's President Isaac Herzog.