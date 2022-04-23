TURKEY MARKS NATIONAL SOVEREIGNTY AND CHILDRENS DAY

Turkey on Saturday celebrated National Sovereignty and Children's Day, as well as the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the country's parliament.

In the morning, top government officials and politicians attended a ceremony held in the capital Ankara at Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, including Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop, National Education Minister Mahmut Özer, and other dignitaries.

The special day in Turkey is marked by a festival for children, and public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.





"Happy 102nd anniversary of the Grand National Assembly or Turkey (parliament) and April 23 National Sovereignty and Children's Day. I commemorate all the heroes of our national struggle, especially Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, with mercy and gratitude," said Vice President Fuat Oktay.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Atatürk, the first speaker of the parliament, dedicated the day to children as the nation's future.

The Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 1920 during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.