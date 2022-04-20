Turkey reports over 4,200 new coronavirus cases

Turkey registered 4,217 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, official data showed on Tuesday.

The Health Ministry said 23 virus-related fatalities and 16,561 recoveries were also recorded over the past day, while 162,855 tests were done.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 147.37 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.8 million people have received a first jab, while more than 53 million are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the global case tally topped 505.4 million, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.2 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions.