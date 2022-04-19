Turkey’s 1st lady shares iftar with Ukrainian children

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan shared a fast-breaking (iftar) dinner with Ukrainian children Monday at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

"Here you are in your own home…All of our cognate are our dear brothers. All the people of the world are our close relatives from the human family," she said, addressing her guests in a speech, including Crimean Tatar children.

Saying that she sees the children as her own grandchildren, Erdoğan said: "Please, you accept me as your mother, grandmother. You deserve the best of everything. I will always support you and stand by you to be happy and make your dreams come true."

Erdoğan also stressed Turkey's diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

'COMMON TRUST OF HUMANITY'

Underlining that the only criterion that determines Turkey's humanitarian aid policies is human, the first lady said that Turkey offers a hand of friendship to all countries, people, women and children.

"We regard children as the common trust of humanity," Erdoğan said, adding Turkey currently hosts nearly four million refugees.

Noting that upon a letter sent by her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska, she started an initiative to host Ukrainian orphans in Turkey, Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey currently hosts 772 Ukrainian orphan children.

Also, Erdoğan wished the international community to show the strong reaction it shows for some wars for all people and all geographies.

After her speech, Ukrainian children gave the gifts they made to Erdoğan. Erdoğan then offered the cotton candy she prepared to the children.

Crimean Tatar singer Jamala, who was among the guests, thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan for their invitations and assistance.

Saying they went through difficult times and the war in Ukraine continues, Jamala said that shortly after the war started, many people had to leave their country and become refugees.

"We are grateful to Turkey. Because Turkey accepted us, Turkey opened its doors to us, Turkey protected us. Long live Turkey, long live Ukraine."