'Turkey, U.S. can develop ties on basis of mutual interest, respect'

Highlighting the significance of strengthening relations between Turkey and U.S., the Turkish presidential spokesman said that ties between the two countries can be developed on the basis of mutual interest and respect.

"We must focus on common strategic issues between the two countries in order to bring our interests and perspectives closer to each other," Ibrahim Kalın said prior to a meeting with a delegation of the U.S. Congress at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on late Sunday.

Stressing that the implementation of sanctions by NATO member countries against each other is against the spirit of alliance, Kalın said that the "developments in our region strengthen the ties between the two countries (Turkey and U.S.) and offers opportunities for them."

The meeting with the delegation was also joined by the Justice and Development (AK) Party's Ankara deputy Ali Ihsan Arslan.

The U.S. delegation included senators Richard Shelby, Debra Fischer, Roger Marshall, Thomas Tuberville; members of the House of Representatives Norvell Kay Granger, Jerry Carl and some other officials, including U.S. Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake.

During the meeting, regional issues such as Syria, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Israel, as well as the Russia-Ukraine War, were discussed. Energy security, defense cooperation, bilateral political and economic relations were also addressed in the meeting.

In his speech before the meeting, Kalın highlighted the deep-rooted history of Turkish-American relations, and said that the relations strengthened further following Turkey's membership to NATO after World War II.

Despite the differences of opinion on some issues, Kalın said, strategic cooperation and interests came to the fore in the current relations, and welcomed a new strategic dialogue mechanism which was initiated with the visit of U.S. Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland to Ankara.

"We can develop Turkish-American relations on the basis of mutual interest and respect," Kalın added.

TURKEY'S PEACE EFFORTS



He also commented on the current trade volume between Turkey and the U.S., saying that it is close to $30 billion. Kalın emphasized that it is not enough and the target is $100 billion.

On Russia's war on Ukraine, the Turkish presidential aide said it will change many things and that "we are entering a new era, the Cold War, and we must prepare for its future effects. We must prepare for food, energy, cyber security and many other issues."

Citing Turkey's hosting of two historic meetings between Russian and Ukrainian officials, Kalın said one of them was held in Antalya and the other in Istanbul.

He said that Turkey was hopeful after the talks, but the situation is "relatively difficult" at the moment.

Kalın emphasized that they are still doing their best to bring the two sides to the negotiating table as he recalled Turkey's initiatives and efforts to prevent the war from escalating.

Ankara reduced the risks by keeping warships away from the Black Sea as part of the Montreux Convention, he said.

For his part, U.S. Senator Richard Shelby in his speech said the event is an important opportunity for the relations between the two countries.

"Turkey has been a great friend of the U.S. for many years, and we're here to help bolster that friendship and relationship in trade, diplomacy, and of course military," Shelby said.

He stressed that Turkey is "a solid member of NATO. (It's) something we respect."