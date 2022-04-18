Turkey launches cross-border anti-terror operation in northern Iraq

Turkey has launched a fresh cross-border anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group's hideouts in northern Iraq, the country's national defense minister said early Monday.

Operation Claw-Lock, in which commando and special forces teams are taking part supported by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), attack helicopters, and artillery elements, is particularly targeting the Metina, Zap and Avaşin-Basyan areas, said Hulusi Akar.

In these areas, shelters, ammunition depots, headquarters, gathering locations and tunnel networks are being destroyed, he said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Turkey.

Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle began in border regions of northern Iraq in 2020 to ensure the safety of Turkish people and frontiers.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

