TURKEYS UNDERWATER DEFENSE TEAMS FIND MINE CLOSE TO BORDER WITH BULGARIA

Turkey 's Underwater Defense teams are neutralizing a mine found off the coast of İğneada close to the Bulgarian maritime border, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"... in the morning hours, a mine was detected in the İğneada offshore, close to the Bulgarian maritime border, and the Underwater Defense (SAS) Teams in the region were swiftly transferred to the incident site," the ministry said on Twitter.

"The mine in question was secured by the SAS teams and an intervention has been initiated to neutralize it," it added.

On Saturday, Turkey reopened the Bosphorus, or Istanbul Strait, to ships after briefly closing it due to another suspected mine.

SAS teams examined the object and found it to be an old mine and neutralized it, said National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar .