Turkey deactivates stray naval mine floating in Bosphorus - minister

Turkey
resumed marine traffic in the Bosporus Strait
on Saturday after it was suspended for nearly four hours following the discovery of a stray
naval mine.
A dive team has "deactivated
" an old naval mine
floating in the Bosporus, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.
The events came shortly after Russia warned that several sea mines were drifting into the Black Sea
from Ukrainian ports.
Turkey
is corresponding with the Ukrainian and Russian sides on the issue, Akar said, adding the navy had been put on alert about the risk.
Earlier on Saturday, the Turkish Defence Ministry
said that a team of divers had found a "mine-like object
" floating north of Istanbul and work was underway to "neutralize" it.
The object
had first been spotted by a trade vessel, the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.
The Bosporus, a key trade channel connecting the Black Sea
and the Mediterranean
, had been closed due to the suspected mine risk between 11:25 am (0825 GMT) and 3:15 pm, an official from the directorate of coastal safety told dpa over the phone.
Several vessels
, including oil tankers and cargo ships, had to remain on hold at both entrances during that time, according to the directorate website.
An average of more than 40,000 ships
cross the 33-kilometre strait every year, according to the directorate.
Asked about the possible risk of mines
reaching Turkish waters, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
this week said necessary measures were being taken.
Earlier this month, Ankara restricted access to the Bosporus
and the Dardanelles Strait
, to the southwest, for Russian warships
in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Under the 1936 Montreux Convention
, Turkey has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles Strait connecting the Black Sea
and the Mediterranean. While trade ships may pass the strait freely in peacetime, battleships face certain restrictions.