Turkey deactivates stray naval mine floating in Bosphorus - minister

Turkey

Bosporus Strait

stray

old naval mine

Black Sea

Turkey

mine-like object

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

resumed marine traffic in theon Saturday after it was suspended for nearly four hours following the discovery of anaval mine.A dive team has "" anfloating in the Bosporus, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by state news agency Anadolu.The events came shortly after Russia warned that several sea mines were drifting into thefrom Ukrainian ports.is corresponding with the Ukrainian and Russian sides on the issue, Akar said, adding the navy had been put on alert about the risk.Earlier on Saturday, thesaid that a team of divers had found a "" floating north of Istanbul and work was underway to "neutralize" it.Thehad first been spotted by a trade vessel, the Defence Ministry said on Twitter.The Bosporus, a key trade channel connecting theand the, had been closed due to the suspected mine risk between 11:25 am (0825 GMT) and 3:15 pm, an official from the directorate of coastal safety told dpa over the phone.Several, including oil tankers and cargo ships, had to remain on hold at both entrances during that time, according to the directorate website.An average of more than 40,000cross the 33-kilometre strait every year, according to the directorate.Asked about the possiblereaching Turkish waters, Presidentthis week said necessary measures were being taken.Earlier this month, Ankara restricted access to theand the, to the southwest, forin response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Under the, Turkey has control over the Bosporus and Dardanelles Strait connecting theand the Mediterranean. While trade ships may pass the strait freely in peacetime, battleships face certain restrictions.