Turkish, Canadian defense ministers meet in Brussels to discuss bilateral defense and security cooperation

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Wednesday met with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in Brussels .

During the meeting that took place on the sidelines of a NATO defense ministers meeting, Akar emphasized the importance of lifting restrictions on arms sales to Turkey, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers also addressed bilateral defense and security cooperation and regional developments, the statement added.