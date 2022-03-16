Turkey neutralizes 8 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" eight YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria , the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists targeted were preparing to carry out an attack in the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016) , Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019) .