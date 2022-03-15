President Erdoğan calls Greek PM to wish him swift recovery from COVID

 Contact Us
Published March 15,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Erdoğan wished Mitsotakis a swift recovery, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Mitsotakis thanked Erdoğan for his hospitality in Istanbul, where the two leaders had a meeting on Sunday.

He also thanked Erdoğan for his call and "kind wishes for a speedy recovery" in a post on Twitter.

The two leaders agreed in Istanbul to improve bilateral relations and to focus on a positive agenda.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments were discussed at the meeting, including the latest geopolitical issues and repercussions of Russia's war on Ukraine.