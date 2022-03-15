President Erdoğan calls Greek PM to wish him swift recovery from COVID

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday called Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis , who recently tested positive for COVID-19 .

Erdoğan wished Mitsotakis a swift recovery, said Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Mitsotakis thanked Erdoğan for his hospitality in Istanbul, where the two leaders had a meeting on Sunday.

He also thanked Erdoğan for his call and "kind wishes for a speedy recovery" in a post on Twitter.

The two leaders agreed in Istanbul to improve bilateral relations and to focus on a positive agenda.

Apart from bilateral relations, many regional and global developments were discussed at the meeting, including the latest geopolitical issues and repercussions of Russia's war on Ukraine.









