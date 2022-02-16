Turkey arrests terror suspects near Syrian, Greek borders

Turkish security forces arrested 10 people, including eight terror suspects, near its borders with Greece and Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Four of the arrested individuals were identified as members of the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organization), two of PKK/KCK and two of the DAESH terrorist group," a ministry statement said.

The suspects were trying to illegally cross the borders, the statement added.

The FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkiye, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.