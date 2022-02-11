Turkey registers over 95,000 new coronavirus cases

Turkey reported over 95,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.

The ministry confirmed 95,065 infections, 253 related deaths, and 85,758 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 458,142 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Turkey has administered over 143.84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021.

Over 57.55 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.60 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.09 million people.