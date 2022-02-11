Dozens of Daesh terror suspects arrested in Turkey - security sources

Turkey has arrested 22 Daesh terror suspects in an Istanbul-based anti-terror operation, security sources said on Friday.

Prosecutors in Istanbul issued arrest warrants for 23 terror suspects as part of an investigation against the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

The suspects were accused of providing financial assistance to the terror group by collecting money as sacrificial donations.

During simultaneous operations conducted at 26 addresses in Istanbul and Bursa provinces, police also seized digital materials and organizational documents.

One suspect is still at large and efforts are on to catch him, the sources said.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.