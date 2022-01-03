Turkey nabs 2 FETO terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkish security forces on Monday nabbed two suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) while preparing to flee to Greece, according to security sources.

Security forces stopped a car in the Kesan district of the northwestern Edirne province and detained the suspects, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were later remanded in custody by a local court.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.