Over 132.7M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 132.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to official figures released on Monday.

Nearly 57 million people have gotten a first jab, while over 51.67 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has given third booster shots to more than 19.35 million people.

The ministry also confirmed 44,869 new COVID-19 infections, 160 deaths, and 27,492 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 368,913 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.44 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 290 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.