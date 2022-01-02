Over 132.15M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 132.15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January 2021, according to official figures released on Sunday.

More than 56.93 million people have gotten a first jab, while over 51.63 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 19.35 million people.

The ministry also confirmed 33,520 new COVID-19 infections, 129 deaths, and 22,161 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 362,836 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.44 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 289.47 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.



