Turkish forces catch 8 suspected terrorists trying to cross illegally to Greece

Turkish security forces caught eight suspects affiliated with two different terrorist groups as they tried to illegally cross the border to Greece, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

A ministry statement said that one of the suspects was affiliated with the far-left terror group DHKP-C and seven with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

The DHKP-C is responsible for a number of terror attacks in Turkey, including a 2013 attack on the US Embassy in Ankara which killed a Turkish security guard.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU.