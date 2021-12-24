Nearly 128M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered nearly 128 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive this January, according to official figures released on Friday.

More than 56.77 million people have received a first jab, while over 51.36 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 16.71 million people.

The ministry also confirmed 18,910 new COVID-19 infections, 133 coronavirus-related deaths, and 20,351 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 356,106 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.38 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 278.34 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.