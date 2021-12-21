13 Daesh/ISIS suspects nabbed in Turkey

At least 13 foreign nationals were arrested on Tuesday in an operation against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization in Turkey's Adana province on the Mediterranean coast.

Police launched an operation to nab suspects linked to Daesh/ISIS in Syria who had crossed the Turkish border through illegal means, security sources told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The arrests came after prosecutors in Adana issued warrants for them.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the organization multiple times. It has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.