Turkey reported 18,796 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has administered more than 121.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures updated on Sunday.

Over 56.51 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while nearly 51 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.62 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 18,796 new coronavirus infections, 171 related deaths, and 23,242 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 351,536 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.3 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with nearly 271 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.