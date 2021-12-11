Over 121.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered more than 121.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures updated on Saturday.

Over 56.5 million people have received a first vaccine dose, while nearly 50.9 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 12.6 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed 19,255 new coronavirus infections, 191 related deaths, and 23,180 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 349,221 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.3 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 269.4 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.