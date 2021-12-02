Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Two PKK terrorists were "neutralized" in an anti-operation by Turkish forces in northern Iraq, said a security source on Thursday.

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization carried out the operation in the Gara district on Nov. 29, neutralizing the terrorists, said the source on condition of anonymity.

Turkish authorities use the term neutralized to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often uses bases in northern Iraq just across Turkey's southern border to hide and plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.