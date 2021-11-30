Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Aegean Sea near Turkey

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the Aegean Sea early Tuesday, according to Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

The quake occurred in the western Izmir province at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) local time, AFAD said.

The epicenter of the quake was 56.18 kilometers (34.90 miles) from Urla district, with a depth of 3.97 kilometers (2.46 miles).

AFAD also reported that a magnitude 4.3 aftershock was recorded. The aftershock reportedly occurred at a depth of 7.16 kilometers (4.44 miles).

No casualties have been reported so far.