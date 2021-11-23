Turkish defense giant Aselsan inks $75M export deal

Turkey's top defense firm Aselsan on Tuesday announced an export deal worth some €66.8 million ($75 million) with an international client.

The contract is for the supply of radar, border security and communication systems, the company said in a statement posted on Turkey's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

"The deliveries will be made between 2022-2024," added the statement, which did not mention the client's name.

Established in 1975, Aselsan has grown to become Turkey's largest defense company and also ranks among the top 100 defense firms in the world.



