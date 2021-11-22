Turkey nabs PKK, FETO terror suspects along borders

Turkish security forces nabbed at least two terror suspects along the country's northwestern and southeastern borders, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Five suspects were held along the country's northwestern border as they tried to cross into Greece, while one was nabbed while trying to enter Turkey illegally through its southeastern border with Syria, the ministry said.

Among those arrested were one suspected of ties to the PKK terror group and another of ties to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), it added.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.